New YorkJoe Biden he raises his head in the polls, goes back to campaigning for the Democrats ahead of the midterm vote in November, and accuses Trump supporters, the “MAGA republicans”, of embracing an “extremist philosophy that is like semi-fascism”.

Just a month ago, history seemed already written. The president’s popularity had plummeted to around 30%, inflation was suffocating Americans, and his party was doomed to lose the House and Senate, opening the door to Trump’s re-nomination for the White House in 2024.

