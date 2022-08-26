“Training? The coach deals with these issues, he knows the opponent well and we are very calm. Skriniar does not leave? I can say that the owners last week expressed their desire not to be flattered by PSG’s requests, Skriniar is an important element in the game system and will certainly remain. Renew? Skriniar is a good guy, with him we will start a dialogue, a consultation, a negotiation as soon as possible, we want to bind him with a contract, I am confident and optimistic, this veiled threat is not enough to undermine the value of this player. Unripe? We are missing this last piece to close the squad that will face the entire season, there are several hypotheses. We are evaluating them, in the next few days we will come to a conclusion. Acerbi has been proposed to us, let’s evaluate between us what will be the player who will close this campaign. Akanji e Chalobah? For now it’s a three-way race, yes. Major hits around? I think so, I hear and read about clubs I am looking for players, there will be some movement, it is part of an atypical market with matches and an open market, difficult for everyone. I am sure that between now and the end of the market, some sensation will occur. Iron group? It is a very difficult group, we have to rely on our strength and on the experience of the past season, they are opponents of the utmost respect but do not fear them, we have to manage a period of full immersion from the point of view of commitments, it is an anomalous season. The competitive pressure is strong, it will be a unique experience “.