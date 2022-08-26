The vent of the owner of SileWay, a company that rents electric boats along the river

TREVISO. «Everything comes from the city of Treviso! And this does not allow us as well as other businesses or individuals who have the boat to sail ». This is the outburst of the owner of SileWay, a company that rents electric boats along the river, which returns to roll the drum of the controversy over the (illegal) discharges of mowings in the Sile that have been clogging the river for months.

«We can’t take it anymore» continues the owner, «every day for more than two months an indecent situation». Nothing has improved since, over two months ago, the controversy broke out that had also led the administration of the capital to speed up the time needed to sign the agreement necessary to restart the “screen cleaner”, the Silea dam called to stop and dispose of all herbs.

Now the agreement is in place, but to see the machine in operation will take months, at least according to the announcements. And thanks to drought, floating grasses are becoming increasingly problematic because they also join algae that are proliferating from the bottom (with heat and shallow water), creating real barriers to navigation. In Sant’Elena the loop is practically impassable, ditto at the Port of Silea. In some places, real floating islands have been formed that have broken down various houseboats and not only those. Buffer interventions waiting for the “screen cleaner” are not foreseen.