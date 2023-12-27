Home » Piazza Affari closes positive (+0.23%) after the holiday break
Piazza Affari closes positive (+0.23%) after the holiday break

The main European stock markets ended just above parity in the first session after the Christmas break. On Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib closed slightly higher (+0.23%) at 30,421.51 points. Purchases on Saipem (+2.8%), Banca Mps (+1.6%) and Finecobank (+1.1%) while utilities retreat with Hera (-0.9%), Terna (-0.6% ) and A2A (-0.5%).

Meanwhile, Wall Street continues essentially at parity.

They will be days characterized by low trading volumes and few significant macroeconomic events. Only Spain’s inflation and some data on the US real estate market should be followed.

On bonds, the yield of the Bund stood at 1.90% and that of the BTP at 3.48%, with a spread rising to 158 basis points. The US 10-year Treasury rose to 3.9%.

On Forex the euro/dollar rises to 1.111 and the dollar/yen flat at 142.4. Among raw materials, Brent drops below 80 dollars a barrel.

