Start of trading under the banner of sales in Piazza Affari with the main Ftse Mib index which after a few minutes of trading shows a loss of 0.6%, thus finding itself still below the watershed level of 24,000 points, in a context that is nonetheless characterized from a few trading volumes typical of holidays.

Within the main basket, all stocks are below parity except for Amplifon which continues to show some positive results in the wake of the previous sessions.

Among the stocks most penalized at the beginning of the session we find Recordati (-1.1%), A2A (-1.18%), Leonardo (-1.25%); while at the moment the worst is Tim who is at 0.218, down by almost 3%.

Here the main index of Piazza Affari (Ftse Mib) is preparing to close the year with a drop of more than 12%.