Employees of Yanxiangxiang Glass Products Factory work on the production line in the Economic Development Zone of Hengdong County, Hengyang City, Hunan Province. Photo by Cao Zhengping (Published by Xinhua News Agency)

With the adjustment of my country’s economic structure, the market of building materials industry has changed from being mainly driven by investment in the past to a balanced transformation of investment support, consumption promotion and export regulation.

In order to promote the consumption of green building materials, help the construction of beautiful villages, and promote the revitalization of rural industries, six departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development have recently jointly issued the “Notice on Carrying out the 2023 Green Building Materials Going to the Countryside Activities”, and decided to launch in 2022 On the basis of the 2023 pilot work, we will further advance and jointly carry out the 2023 green building materials going to the countryside activities. By organizing different forms of online and offline activities, accelerate the promotion and application of green building materials that are energy-saving, low-carbon, safe, and cost-effective.

Significant results in boosting confidence

“This year, if the building materials industry wants to achieve stable scale and maintain growth in the adjustment of market structure, it must accelerate the development of green, intelligent and high-end industries to solve risks and challenges, improve viability, competitiveness, and leading capabilities, and achieve stable development.” Yan Xiaofeng, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the China Building Materials Federation, said that the launch of green building materials going to the countryside will not only promote the upgrading of rural building materials, but also bring new opportunities for expanding the sinking market.

The data shows that in 2022, my country’s green building materials business revenue will be about 170 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of over 20%.

Chen Guoqing, leader of the promotion group for the national green building materials going to the countryside, deputy secretary of the party committee and executive vice president of the China Building Materials Federation, said that since the launch of the green building materials going to the countryside, the production, certification, promotion and application of green building materials have all accelerated. “As of the end of December 2022, the sales of green building materials on the Jingdong online platform reached 2.64 billion yuan. At present, more than 600 certified companies have made commitments to product quality, price, service, etc., and more than 1,400 products have participated in activities through different forms. “Chen Guoqing said that the activities have effectively expanded the awareness of building materials manufacturers on green building materials products, and the pace of certification of green building materials products has been significantly accelerated. In 2022, a total of 3,831 green building materials certification certificates will be issued, a year-on-year increase of 194.7%.

The sending of green building materials to the countryside has played a role in promoting green consumption and boosting rural revitalization. Kong Qingcheng, deputy director of the Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, introduced that over the past year, the province has organized and carried out green building materials going to the countryside in various forms, with remarkable results. On the basis of the green building material product exhibition held in the early stage, Zaozhuang City innovated the development model and helped enterprises sell green building material products. The cement products, concrete, and prefabricated building components realized an operating income of more than 200 million yuan; Zibo City took the lead in encouraging and supporting building material enterprises to grass-roots towns Set up sales points for green building materials and expand sales channels for green building materials going to the countryside. “As of the end of 2022, 332 products of 173 companies in Shandong Province have obtained green building material product certificates.” Kong Qingcheng said.

It is reported that this year’s green building materials going to the countryside activities will be based on the approval of the first batch of 7 pilot areas in 2022, and according to the development needs and actual conditions of different regions, another 5 or so areas will be selected to carry out the second batch of pilot areas.

“The activity of green building materials going to the countryside in 2022 has achieved positive results, driving the coordinated development of the entire green building materials industry chain, and achieving significant improvements in supply capacity, green consumption, farm house quality, and certification levels.” In the recently held national green building materials going to the countryside At the kick-off meeting of the event (Guangdong Station), Xing Tao, deputy director of the Raw Materials Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said. It is understood that in the next step, Guangdong Province will organize green building materials to the countryside enterprises and products to go deep into county-level cities in combination with the characteristic activities and needs of various cities, expand publicity, boost the building materials market, and promote green consumption.

Accelerate the expansion of sinking markets

For green building materials going to the countryside, consumers are most concerned about product quality and price. In order to let high-quality green building materials products enter thousands of households, China Building Materials Federation organized and planned the “Green Building Materials Leading Enterprise Benefiting the People Action”. “At present, a group of key green building materials enterprises have implemented preferential policies and played a leading role as a leading enterprise.” Chen Guoqing said.

Hong Jie, chairman and president of 3trees Coatings Co., Ltd., said that promoting green building materials to the countryside can not only implement the national “double carbon” strategy, but also help the construction of beautiful countryside, so that rural people can enjoy healthy green building materials. 3Trees actively guides green building material manufacturers, e-commerce platforms, stores and shopping malls to participate in activities, and encourages residents to buy green products through consumption coupons and corporate subsidies. In the first batch of “Green Building Materials Going to the Countryside Activities Product List and Enterprise Directory” published, 3trees’ multi-category products are listed.

From optimizing the structural system of the green supply chain of building materials, increasing the R&D and application of green new materials and new products, applying green products to the entire process of green construction, to creating truly green high-quality buildings, a group of key green building materials enterprises are developing sustainably. keep moving forward on the road.

At the 2023 National Green Building Materials Going to the Countryside Promotion Enterprise Awarding Ceremony, BNBM, Nippon Paint, Aorun Shunda, Three Trees, etc. were awarded the title of leading enterprises in the “Benefiting the People Action”. On March 24, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the 2022 Green Manufacturing List, and dozens of building materials companies were selected as green factories.

At the same time, in order to promote the implementation of policies for government procurement to support green building materials to promote building quality improvement, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently issued the “Guidelines for the Implementation of Government Procurement Supporting Green Building Materials to Promote Building Quality Improvement Policies”. Specific requirements are put forward for relevant activities in the whole process of construction project feasibility study preparation, design and review, government procurement, third-party agency (pre) evaluation, etc. that are included in the implementation scope of government procurement support for green building materials to promote construction quality improvement policies.

“I believe that under the influence of relevant departments to strengthen cooperation and form a joint policy force, everyone will be fully mobilized to participate in the activities of sending green building materials to the countryside.” Yan Xiaofeng said.

Fully mobilize the forces of all parties

The campaign of sending green building materials to the countryside is in full swing. Although the situation is good, facing the actual needs of consumers, whether the campaign of sending green building materials to the countryside can continue to be recognized by the market is still facing a test.

“Enterprises lack R&D motivation, consumption motivation, market management and other problems need to be resolved as soon as possible.” Hong Jie believes that on the demand side, the public’s awareness of green and low-carbon consumption is not strong enough, and the acceptance of green and low-carbon products is not yet strong enough. high. Enterprises to a large extent bear the heavy responsibility of green transformation and upgrading, but the research and development of green products is difficult, the investment is high, and the increase in operating risks has led to the lack of motivation for many building materials companies in research and development.

“At present, the concept of green building materials consumption in rural areas needs to be improved, policy subsidies need to be strengthened, organization and implementation work needs to be optimized, and more efforts need to be made.” Hong Jie suggested that a grassroots staff team be formed to promote green building materials and guide Villagers understand and accept green building material products; in terms of financial subsidies, for consumers and enterprises, e-commerce companies, and stores involved in green building materials going to the countryside, subsidies or discounts will be implemented in place to increase participation enthusiasm. In addition, the promotion of green building materials to the countryside as a long-term work.

“In the next step, the China Building Materials Federation will implement the ‘three products’ action in the field of green building materials.” Chen Guoqing said that the first is to speed up the improvement of the green building material product system and promote the upgrading of building material products. The second is to improve the quality and service quality of green building materials. All parties work together to promote the implementation of the product manual system, play the role of green building material product certification, testing and supervision, and strengthen product quality and safety and market circulation supervision. The third is to cultivate high-quality product brands of green building materials, innovate brand marketing models, and enhance consumers’ recognition of brands.

At the same time, further strengthen the overall planning and cooperation between different enterprises in different regions. “Based on the existing basis, we will further strengthen the linkage between upstream and downstream of green building materials production and application, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of pilot areas, relevant associations, key enterprises, platforms and other parties, enrich the content of activities, and attract more enterprises, users and consumers to participate , to enhance the effect of the event.” Chen Guoqing said. (Zhu Junbi)

[

责编：张诗奇 ]