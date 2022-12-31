Home World Children taken hostage, thousands of Ukrainian families fight against time to get their children stranded in Russian areas back
World

Children taken hostage, thousands of Ukrainian families fight against time to get their children stranded in Russian areas back

by admin
Children taken hostage, thousands of Ukrainian families fight against time to get their children stranded in Russian areas back

Odessa – “We lived in Kherson during the Russian occupation. My daughter, Katya (not her real name), is 12 years old. Since September, school for her has started according to the Russian calendar. In October, we were offered to send two weeks the children on a school trip to the Crimea, to the city of Yevpatoria, to the Druzhba recreation ground”, the voice of Tatyana Leus, 47, from Kherson,

See also  Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Biden and Zelensky responsible for nuclear catastrophe. Aiea: No immediate threats

You may also like

2022 year-end report|Global Times top ten news in...

Idaho, a 28-year-old arrested for the 4 students...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russian media said Putin...

The tourism industry is expected to speed up...

Half of Chinese tourists diagnosed Italy ordered mandatory...

Half of flights to Italy are positive, Italy...

Iran, the writer Mehdi Bahman grants an interview...

US, publish Trump’s tax returns. Former president attacks:...

Petal’s warm-hearted companionship on travel, a lot of...

United States, Democrats in Congress release Trump’s tax...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy