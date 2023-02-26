Listen to the audio version of the article

General setback for international stock lists with the rise in bond yields and fears that the tightening by the Fed and the ECB will go on for much longer. Only Nikkei and Shanghai finished flat. The Dax limited the damage with -1.8 percent. The S&P 500 is heavier, leaving 2.7 percent on the ground. Piazza Affari fell by 2.8%, in line with the emerging markets. Black jersey at the Nasdaq (-3.1%). On the data front, pay attention in the second half of the week. …