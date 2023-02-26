At the last consultations for the secretary, on March 3, 2019, around one and a half million voters went to the gazebos throughout the day. The outgoing leader goes to the polling station in the afternoon: “These primaries are a great choice of unity and participation. Talking about splits is just a political and journalistic game”

The National Commission for the Democratic Party Congress announces that at 13 the voters in the primaries were close to quota six hundred thousandsto be precise 598.121. At the last consultations for the secretary, on March 3, 2019, they went to the gazebos throughout the day about a million and a half of voters. In the 154 seats set up in Romacommunicates in particular the president of the local Commission Giovanni De Lupis, “at 2 pm they voted in 27.642. A great celebration of democracy that will continue until 8 pm (the closing time of the votes, ndr) thanks to the thousands of militants at work throughout the city”. In the metropolitan city of Milano at 13 they had voted in about thirty thousand. In Emilia Romagnaa region where the party is historically very strong and where both challengers for leadership come from, Stefano Bonaccini ed Elly Schleinat 13 the voters were 73.384: in 2019, at 12, there were about eighty thousand.

In the day Enrico Letta sent the last messages from secretary via social: “Files everywhere to our gazebos. Thanks to the thousands of volunteers who are making an amazing day of democracy and participation with the Pd primaries,” he wrote on Twitter, posting images of voters in line. In the afternoon Letta went to the polling station in Rome and said he was optimistic about the turnout: “We will well exceed one million participants“. And he claimed: “These primaries are a great choice of unity and participation. There have been months where I have been subject to thousand ironyof a thousand criticisms. I believe he was a right method because today whoever is elected will have strong legitimacy and I am convinced that they will be able to manage this party as a unit, which needs unity and a leadership that is able to devote itself more to what happens outside from the party to what happens inside, between the different souls”. But on this issue he specifies: “Talking about splits is just a political and journalistic game, it’s a game enjoyed by Transatlantico”.

