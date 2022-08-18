As previously announced, vivo released the V25 Pro today. In addition to the original selfie function, the vivo V25 Pro has further enhanced nighttime and portrait shooting. The main camera is equipped with optical anti-shake, and brings instant night scene preview function. But unfortunately, the front dual fill light of the previous generation was lost.

The vivo V25 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor with a cooling system and supports up to 8GB of virtual memory. The screen uses a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED, the update rate is increased to 120Hz, the battery capacity is increased to 4,830mAh, and the fast charging speed It has also been upgraded to 66W, which can charge the power from 1% to 40% in 15 minutes, which is a fairly comprehensive improvement in the basic specifications.

The vivo V23 Pro uses a 32-megapixel single-front camera, without the previous-generation ultra-wide-angle camera and front fill light, but still supports eye tracking focusing. Although the main camera pixels have also been reduced from 100 million pixels to 64 million pixels, but with the addition of optical anti-shake, the 8 million pixel ultra-wide-angle camera and the 2 million pixel macro camera have not changed.

Night shooting is the focus of this V25 Pro’s enhancement, bringing the same instant night scene preview as the flagship X series of images. Optical anti-shake brings a super night portrait mode. It can also be used with electronic anti-shake to achieve a more stable recording. In addition to video effects, the built-in Vlog recording mode has different modules and style files, making it easier to record life with dynamic videos.

vivo V25 Pro is available in nautical blue and pure black. The nautical blue uses photochromic technology, which will deepen from light blue to dark blue under ultraviolet light. V25 Pro will be available in two capacities, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The price is 35,999 and 39,999 Indian rupees, about 13,500 and 15,000 Taiwan dollars.

vivo V25 will appear later

Today’s India conference only brought vivo V25 Pro, and the vivo V25 of the same series will appear at the Thailand conference on August 25. V25 will use MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and also have 64 million pixels OIS The main camera, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro camera, is available in two colors, gold and black, and gold also has photochromic technology.

▲ vivo V25 will be released in Thailand later.

▲ The golden version of the vivo V25 also uses light-based color-changing technology, and the back of the machine can be changed from gold to orange.

▲ The vivo V25 uses a water drop design to accommodate a 50-megapixel front camera, and the screen becomes a 90Hz plane.