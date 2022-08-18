Home Sports Data experts have published the winning percentage rankings in the past 22 years: the Spurs are the only one, the Lakers 6, the Warriors 14, and the Knicks at the bottom – yqqlm
Live it on August 18th Today’s data expert Kirk Goldsberry has drawn a map of the league’s regular season winning percentage since the 1999-00 season.

As shown in the chart, the team with the highest winning percentage since 2000 is the Spurs, with a winning percentage of over 65%, and is also the only team in the league with a winning percentage of over 60% during this period; the second-placed team is the Mavericks, with a winning percentage of nearly 60%. ; The teams ranked 3-6 are the Heat, Jazz, Celtics and Lakers in order; and the Rockets ranked seventh.

Since 2000, the bottom four teams in winning percentage are the Knicks, Wizards, Timberwolves and Hornets, all of which have a winning percentage of less than 45%.

It is worth mentioning that the overall winning percentage of the Warriors who have performed well in recent years only ranks 14th in the league.

