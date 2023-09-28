Piazza Affari is positive but the BTP yield soars

Positive closing for Piazza Affari and Europe, while Wall Street moves little while waiting for the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell.

The Ftse Mib ends up 0.5% at 28,163 points, with purchases on Bper (+3.15%), Prysmian (+2.9%) and Moncler (+2.25%). However, Telecom Italia (-2.5%), Pirelli (-1.8%) and Amplifon (-1.7%) fell.

The sell-off in bonds continues, in the wake of the prospect of higher interest rates for longer. The 10-year Treasury stood at 4.62%, after reaching its highest since 2007. The BTP-Bund spread widened to 193 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond increasing by 11 bp to 4.89%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar strengthens to 1.057. Among raw materials, Brent is close to 94 dollars a barrel.

German data on inflation were released today, falling beyond expectations to 4.5% per year (harmonized index at 4.3%) while in Spain there was an acceleration to 3.5% (3.2% harmonized) even if the core figure slows down to 5.8%. In the USA, second quarter GDP was confirmed at 2.1% and personal consumption grew by only 0.8%.

Tomorrow focus on eurozone consumer prices and US core PCE.

