He shoots first in a house, then in a university classroom, then sets a fire in a hospital: stopped in Rotterdam by the police. One dead and three injured

One person died and three were injured in two shootings in the southwestern Dutch city of Rotterdam, police said on X, formerly Twitter. Two people were shot in a house, one in a university classroom not far away. Dutch police said a man had been arrested. He is a 32 year old.

The alarm was raised around 2.30pm. Sirens rang out throughout the city. A police helicopter hovered over the city for hours. The Telegraaf reports it. According to an initial reconstruction, the man opened fire in a house in Heiman Dullaertplein in the Delfshaven district and then started a fire. He then headed to the Erasmus Medical Center campus, about a kilometer away, where he started shooting in one of the classrooms. Finally he entered the hospital and started another fire there too. The man was carrying a gun and was wearing military clothing. The police believe that he acted alone and that there are no other suspects.

