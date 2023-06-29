Home » Piazza Affari markedly up, the best in Europe
Piazza Affari markedly up, the best in Europe

Piazza Affari closes sharply higher, with the Ftse Mib he advances to 27,928 points and a progress of 1.05%. The series is consolidated four consecutive raises started last Monday.

Wall Street continues to ride the wave of uncertainty, with the S&P-500, which reports a cautious +0.12%.

The Euro-Dollar continues the session just below parity, with a drop of 0.43%. Gold continues the session just below parity, with a drop of 0.48%. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) shows a timid gain and marks a +0.67%.

The spread rose reaching +162 basis points, with an increase of 4 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP equal to 4.02%.

Among the European lists nothing happened for Frankfurt, which changed hands on parity, substantially weak London, which recorded a decline of 0.38%, and resilient Paris, which recorded a small increase of 0.57%.

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, fly Stellar, with a marked rise of 3.56%. Well the bankers, with Banco Bpm and Unicredit up by more than 2.5%.

