Piazza Affari markedly up, the best in Europe

Piazza Affari closes sharply higher, with the Ftse Mib he advances to 27,928 points and a progress of 1.05%. The series is consolidated four consecutive raises started last Monday.

Wall Street continues to ride the wave of uncertainty, with the S&P-500, which reports a cautious +0.12%.

Spread in rialzo

The Euro-Dollar continues the session just below parity, with a drop of 0.43%. Gold continues the session just below parity, with a drop of 0.48%. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) shows a timid gain and marks a +0.67%.

The spread rose reaching +162 basis points, with an increase of 4 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP equal to 4.02%.

Fly to Starlight

Among the European lists nothing happened for Frankfurt, which changed hands on parity, substantially weak London, which recorded a decline of 0.38%, and resilient Paris, which recorded a small increase of 0.57%.

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, fly Stellar, with a marked rise of 3.56%. Well the bankers, with Banco Bpm and Unicredit up by more than 2.5%.

