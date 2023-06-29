Eid al-Adha: Tips for a healthy diet

Eating breakfast: Breakfast is generally important, and during Eid al-Adha it helps to avoid eating large amounts of food during lunch.

Eat a small introduction meal before the main meals to prevent gorging on large meals.

Do not overeat and be satisfied with reasonable quantities: eating large meals causes problems in the digestive system, in addition to the fact that lamb is very rich in fats that are harmful to health. People with high cholesterol are advised to avoid lamb.

Eat slowly: the body needs about 20 minutes for the satiety signal from the digestive system to reach the brain and we feel full. The more slowly we eat, the easier the digestion process and the more we feel full before gorging on large amounts of food.

Eating vegetables: Eating vegetables, which are an important source of fiber and do not contain high calories, which are an important source of fiber and do not contain high calories, give a sense of satiety and help facilitate digestion.

Fruits and natural juices instead of soft drinks and sweets that raise calories and indigestion.

Using different spices to give taste to food instead of excessive use of salt.

Do not sit at the eating table for a long time, but rather clean it quickly to avoid continuing to eat more, despite the absence of the feeling of hunger.

Walking, movement and exercise: to facilitate digestion and burn calories and fats.

Drink water throughout the day before feeling thirsty to rid the body of toxins, facilitate digestion, prevent dehydration, and avoid overeating and breakdown of fats.