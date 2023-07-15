Young Cuban Accused of Prostituting Girlfriend and Involving Baby in Transaction, Faces Deportation

Miami Man Arrested for Allegedly Prostituting Girlfriend and Involving Baby in Transaction

MIAMI – In a shocking turn of events, a young Cuban man, Pablo Casademunt, was accused on Friday of prostituting his girlfriend and involving their baby in the transaction. The arrest took place during an undercover operation conducted by the Miami-Dade State Inspectorate on Thursday night at a hotel in the South Miami area.

Casademunt, a 27-year-old resident of Sweetwater, now faces charges that could potentially lead to deportation proceedings due to his uncertain migratory situation in the United States.

The operation to apprehend Casademunt and his girlfriend was led by the Human Trafficking Task Force of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. The collaborative effort involved the Miami Gardens Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigation.

Expressing her thoughts on the situation, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle stated, “Human trafficking investigations often lead to some very unusual and sad situations. Allegedly selling the mother of your child and taking the child for a walk is a new low point in criminal conduct, and I applaud all forces involved in the operation for handling the entire situation with great propriety and sensitivity.”

According to the prosecutor’s indictment, an undercover detective responded to a sexually explicit ad and arranged a meeting with the woman involved. The couple agreed to meet for 30 minutes at a cost of $350 at the Rodeway Inn hotel in the municipality of South Miami.

Upon entering the hotel room and receiving payment, the woman, whose name has not been officially disclosed by the State Prosecutor’s Office, was promptly arrested. Simultaneously, Casademunt, who had been waiting in his car in the hotel parking lot with their baby secured in a car seat, was also taken into custody.

It remains uncertain whether the baby in question is the same child featured alongside Casademunt in his social media posts.

During the arrest, Casademunt informed the police officers, in Spanish, that he possessed a weapon in the glove compartment of his car. Authorities subsequently discovered a loaded Glock pistol with a cartridge in the chamber.

Casademunt now faces three charges, including obtaining earnings from prostitution, driving a person to engage in prostitution, and illegal use of a communication device.

Both Casademunt and his girlfriend, informally identified as Elianne, are currently detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.

Although a Miami-Dade judge set Casademunt’s bail at $5,501, he will remain in the custody of immigration authorities due to his immigration status. The immigration status of the woman involved in the incident has not been made known.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences and serious issues associated with human trafficking. Authorities continue to combat this heinous crime and protect vulnerable individuals from falling victim to these exploitative circumstances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

