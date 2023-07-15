Home » Félix Tshisekedi launches the initial training of new magistrates
The Congolese Head of State Felix Antoine TSHISEKEDI will preside over the official ceremony to launch the initial training of 2,500 new magistrates this Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ceremony will take place in the Congress Hall at the People’s Palace where several civil and military authorities of the country are invited.

After this information, these new magistrates will be assigned to different provinces of the country to lay down the law.

It should be noted that among these 2,500 new magistrates recently appointed by the Head of State, the death of one of them has already been reported.

Jules Ninda

