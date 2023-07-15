Home » Controversial electoral campaign of the mayor of Miami offering tickets for Messi’s debut
Entertainment

Controversial electoral campaign of the mayor of Miami offering tickets for Messi’s debut

by admin
Controversial electoral campaign of the mayor of Miami offering tickets for Messi’s debut

A strong Controversy sparked on social media for the launch by the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, to carry out a fundraiser for his presidential campaign 2024 in the U.S, with the ‘hook’ that his followers can win tickets for the debut of world soccer star Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer.

«Win front row tickets to see Lionel Messi debut at Inter Miami»reads the poster that circulates through the personal social networks of the American politician.

should be allocated one dollar for its release in the primary elections of the Republican Party to be able to access the benefit of participating for the tickets of the first game of the Argentine star.

Two hours after the announcement, the mayor himself had to issue a statement to clarify the situation among his followersdue to the great controversy and the comments that were generated through the same digital media.

«The federal election commission allows one person to contribute up to $3,300 per election“, mentions the writing of the Floridian politician. “Federal law requires us to report the name, mailing address, address, occupation, and name of employer of each individual who contributes more than $200 for each election cycle.” In turn, he clarifies that “Contributions from foreign citizens, government contractors, and corporations are prohibited. Contributions are not considered charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes,” the letter closes.

Elected mayor of the city in 2017 and re-elected four years later, Suarez has been a staunch defender of cryptocurrencies in his district.

See also  Insaurralde presented new security mobiles in Lomas de Zamora

At the end of 2021, the Republican leader confessed to the Bloomberg television medium that his next check would be received “100% in Bitcoin.”

Besides, The candidate announced that he was already seeking to expand the use of cryptocurrencies throughout the area to South Florida, to promote among residents the possibility of paying their taxes or receiving their salaries through digital currency.

Lionel Messi caused a revolution in the United States, even in the presidential race for the White House.

By Sebastián Saijo, special from Télam


You may also like

What are the rights that must be respected...

Migrant caravan advances in Mexico towards the US

Sara Aldrete: The Untold Story of Mexico’s Narcosatanic...

Barco summed up the joy of all River:...

This is how millionaire fans celebrate in Neuquén

James Cameron Debunks Rumors of Making a Film...

Shakespeare: The Fashion Trendsetter of Drama | Zhang...

Honorary president of Bayern Munich is confident in...

Hollywood Entertainers Go on Strike in Response to...

The Central Bank assisted the Treasury for $1.75...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy