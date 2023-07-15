Tips to protect smartphone from heat – TECHBOOK

By Jules Finn Birner | July 15, 2023 at 12:40 p.m

When it’s hot outside, it’s not just people who sweat. Electrical devices also make it difficult to deal with high temperatures. If the heat is too high, laptops and smartphones can be damaged, broken or even explode.

Many manufacturers warn their customers about device damage caused by excessive temperature increases. Because just like winter, summer also harbors temperature-related dangers for electronic devices. TECHBOOK explains how smartphones, laptops and tablets survive the summer heat unscathed.

Technology likes it cool and shady

When the weather is hot, it’s best to leave your electronics at home or in your bag when you’re out. Also avoid storing the devices in the car. Even if they are not exposed to direct sunlight there, the temperature inside the car can rise to 60 degrees in summer. The device can be damaged from as little as 35 degrees Celsius by the battery losing capacity or the display crystals being destroyed. The ideal temperature for technical devices is around 20 degrees Celsius.

In midsummer, on the other hand, it can get so hot on the dashboard directly behind the windshield that plastic housings can even melt. This is particularly problematic for navigation devices, which are usually installed precisely in this critical zone. Here it is advisable to store the sat nav somewhere else after parking the vehicle. But even smartphones have no place in the car when it is hot.

Beware of battery fire in heat

TÜV Rheinland warns that damage to the soldering points on the battery can occur. In the worst case, a short circuit occurs or a so-called “battery fire” occurs, which can result in defects, fires or even explosions. In general, all devices with black or dark housings are particularly at risk, as they can become extremely hot when exposed to the sun.

“Extreme temperature conditions can cause the device to change behavior,” Apple explains. Particularly low temperatures can lead to a temporary reduction in battery life. High temperatures, on the other hand, can damage battery life forever. “Using an iOS device in very hot conditions can permanently decrease battery life,” Apple’s support department warns.

What to do if the cell phone got hot?

According to the experts, the “heating effect” can be significantly reduced with simple tricks. When using it on the go, for example, the smartphone should simply stay in your pocket, where it is protected from excessive heat. When relaxing on the lawn by the lake or on the beach, you should cover your smartphone with a towel if possible to protect it from the sun and heat.

If your device does overheat, switch it off and let it cool down at room temperature. Some devices also shut down automatically as soon as a certain maximum temperature is reached. For the time being, do not use any computing-intensive apps such as AR or navigation programs. This is especially important for gamers, as gaming apps can cause a phone’s processor to heat up very quickly. Phones also heat up faster when using mobile data instead of accessing a WiFi connection. At best, activate the energy-saving mode or turn off the device completely for a moment to prevent overheating.

But: Never put it in the refrigerator, as rapid temperature fluctuations and condensation can also damage the electronics! In addition, you should not place laptops on your lap or on a pillow; a flat and firm surface would be better, so that the fans can work unhindered and cool the device. A defect caused by heat is particularly annoying because the smartphone manufacturer or the insurance company rarely come up with it, since the cause often cannot be precisely proven.

Certain smartphone apps warn of heat

If you want to be on the safe side, you can download an app for your smartphone that measures the temperature of the battery and sounds an alarm as soon as a critical value is reached. The iPhone and some Android smartphones already do this automatically, for the rest there are free programs such as “Battery & Battery HD – Battery” or the “Battery Lifespan Extender”. These tools also help protect the device battery from being overcharged or completely drained, thereby increasing its lifespan.

There are also temperature measuring programs for PCs and laptops, such as the free “Core Temp” or “SpeedFan”.

