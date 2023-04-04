Apple has just released iOS 16.4, and the company is now working directly on the follow-up update. We can expect that.

With iOS 16.4, iPhone users have received a whole range of new functions as well as numerous security patches and bug fixes. As a result, the next update will probably be a little less extensive. TECHBOOK has already installed the first beta version of iOS 16.5 and summarizes the innovations.

This is in iOS 16.5

According to the release notes, the new iOS version comes with bug fixes and improvements. When testing the iOS 16.5 beta, however, two specific innovations stand out.

Siri gets a new feature

So far, the fastest way to start a screen recording is via the control center. The recording function is useful for quickly creating small clips – for example, to explain a function or setting to others or to show something. With iOS 16.5, recordings can now also be started and stopped using Siri voice commands.

So far, Siri could only take screenshots, which is why many users should be happy about the new function. The two new voice commands for this are specifically “Hey Siri, start screen recording” and “Hey Siri, stop screen recording”. The commands were initially not available in German, at least on our test device. However, this may change before iOS 16.5 is released.

News app gets sports tab

The official news app on the iPhone has a new sports tab in iOS 16.5, where users can now follow the results of their favorite teams in one place. Apple has recently invested heavily in licenses for sports content, especially for the US market.

The new Sports tab in the News app on iOS 16.5 Photo: TECHBOOK

The app is not yet available in Germany because it only supports content in English. If you want to try the app, you can change the region in the iPhone settings under Generally>Language & Region>Region change to USA, UK, Canada or Australia. This means that the display language of the iPhone remains German, only the news app shows content in English. The app will automatically appear on the home screen after the change.

iOS 17 already in the works

In the coming weeks, Apple will shift more and more resources from iOS 16 development to iOS 17. The next major version of the iPhone operating system is scheduled to appear on June 5th at the WWDC developer conference.

As part of iOS 17, Apple CarPlay will receive a major update and be able to take over car functions such as volume control and radio control. As Apple already showed at WWDC 2022, CarPlay should also be able to run on several displays at the same time and thus also appear on the dashboard.

However, even bigger changes are expected due to the Digital Markets Act – an EU regulation that came into force in October 2022. Apple must therefore now allow other browsers that are no longer based on the company’s WebKit engine. In addition, the company must allow so-called “sideloading” on the iPhone. Not only could users then download apps directly from websites, but perhaps even install alternative app stores. The previous Apple App Store is of course still available.