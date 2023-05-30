MediaCreate’s weekly sales ranking from May 15th to May 21st, “Tears of the Kingdom” and other Nintendo works alone won the game

Bahamut GNN cooperates with MediaCreate, a Japanese game industry analysis company, and regularly publishes the weekly sales rankings of console game software in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, which are surveyed and counted by MediaCreate, for players’ reference.

No new works entered the list that week, and the entire market is still shrouded in the halo of Switch’s super masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”. Out of a total of 15 seats in the three places, 14 of them are Nintendo’s own works. Even in Taiwan, where PlayStation sales are relatively hot, there is only one “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” left. Nintendo is undoubtedly the biggest winner in the three places (in fact, it has always been, but this time it is particularly exaggerated).

Weekly Sales Rankings from May 15th to May 21st

※ PS4：PlayStation 4，Switch：Nintendo Switch，XB1：Xbox One，PS5：PlayStation 5，XBSX：Xbox Series X|S

