MediaCreate’s weekly sales ranking from May 15th to May 21st, “Tears of the Kingdom” and other Nintendo works alone won the game

Bahamut GNN cooperates with MediaCreate, a Japanese game industry analysis company, and regularly publishes the weekly sales rankings of console game software in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, which are surveyed and counted by MediaCreate, for players’ reference.
Weekly Sales Rankings from May 15th to May 21st
※ PS4：PlayStation 4，Switch：Nintendo Switch，XB1：Xbox One，PS5：PlayStation 5，XBSX：Xbox Series X|S
MediaCreate uses the sales data provided by the cooperative store to collect statistics on the sales volume in each region.
In order to be able to grasp the dynamics of the game market more accurately in the future, we are currently recruiting stores that can provide sales data to our company.
As feedback and gratitude, MediaCreate will regularly send the weekly and monthly sales rankings in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea to the assisting stores, which are helpful for grasping market trends.
MediaCreate has staff who can speak Chinese, and you can directly write Chinese emails for inquiries.catch
