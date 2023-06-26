Impresoft Group Strengthens Cybersecurity Portfolio with QiNet

The strategic acquisition of QiNet from the Metrika Tech fund under the direction of the advisor ABC Capital Partners allows the Impresoft group to enrich the portfolio with new skills and services in the design and implementation of advanced solutions, integrating security and consultancy systems and technologies. QiNet is a reference company for medium and large Italian companies with regard to the design and management of information security which, starting from the network, protects customer data and performance. Together with 4wardPRO, a company that already belongs to Competence Center Corporate Resilience of Impresoft, give life to one of the main assets thanks to which the Group strengthens its competitive position in the sector Cloud e Cybersecurity with a focus on Managed Services.

“Cybersecurity is today one of the strategic priorities of Italian companies – he comments Alessandro Geraldi, Group CEO Impresoft – As a Group we are proud to welcome an excellence such as QiNet and strengthen our skills to guarantee a complete offer in the security field”.

QiNet fuels Impresoft’s growth strategy

The acquisition of QiNet aligns with the growth strategy of the Impresoft Group, positioning it as one of the leading ICT groups in Italy. The Group aims to offer tailor-made solutions that meet the business needs of companies seeking growth opportunities through innovation. By expanding its business with QiNet, Impresoft remains focused on providing high quality services that accompany and support its customers through a integrated approach in essential IT areas: Data Analytics & AI Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Modern Work, Adoption Change Management, Cybersecurity e Managed Services. Christian Parmigiani, CEO of 4wardPRO and co-founder of Impresoftunderlines the Group’s commitment to successfully addressing the challenges of Corporate Resilience.

Analyze File Log, how to do? Solutions, tools and strategies to use

ABC Capital’s vision realized

QiNet Group, chaired by Dario Albarello and managed by Francesco Baroncelli and Riccardo Rolando (CEO), was born from the merger promoted by ABC Capital Partners between QiNet SpA, Upgrade Srl and Upgrade SA. In 2022, the Group achieved a consolidated turnover of 18 million euros. QiNet specializes in the entire information security lifecycle, with particular attention to managed services such as Security and Network Operations Center.

Francesco Baroncelli, co-founder of ABC Capital Partners, expresses satisfaction with the successful exit of the Fund, not only in terms of profitability but also because he believes that QiNet is becoming part of one of the most important and growing ICT groups in Italy. This milestone, achieved in just over two years, confirms ABC Capital’s investment thesis, which aims to aggregate small distinctive and complementary technological entities to create industrial groups capable of competing as industry leaders in their respective reference sectors.

The Corporate Resilience offer is growing

This partnership allows Impresoft Group to enhance the effectiveness of its projects and the solutions offered, using modern proprietary monitoring systems and in-depth and proactive asset management, adhering to the highest market standards.

Riccardo Rolando, CEO of QiNet, expresses its satisfaction in joining the Impresoft Group and in helping to address complex needs with a strong focus on IT security. QiNet’s investment in training, processes, field experience, and certifications from leading vendors enables customers’ cybersecurity journey to be accelerated through managed surveillance SOC and operational management NOC and CLOC services. With 4wardPROQiNet strengthens the Competence Center Corporate Resilience, fostering an innovative and stimulating environment for both employees and customers.