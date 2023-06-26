Home » McMurty to show off Spelling’s commercial successor at Goodwood – Gamereactor
McMurty to show off Spelling's commercial successor at Goodwood – Gamereactor

If you’ve been in the market for a new car but are interested in trading track-level performance for family-friendly features, the McMurty might just have the solution for you. As announced in a new press release, the automaker will unveil the successor to its McMurtry Spéirling car at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car, which will be called the McMurtry Spéirling PURE and will actually hit the market when it debuts, is said to weigh less than a tonne, have a top speed of 190mph and a peak output of 1,000bhp, while offering the motor company’s patented On-demand downforce fan system.

Pre-production prototypes of the Spéirling PURE will arrive in 2024, McMurty said, with final production models limited to 100 units and delivered in 2025. As for the retail price of the McMurtry Spéirling PURE, the car costs at least £820,000.

