Mushrooms, taking them in the summer is not a rare thing: how to avoid it

Mushrooms in the summer are a very dangerous and also widespread condition: how can they be avoided.

Skin fungi they can always develop and in any condition. However, in the summer they are facilitated by a series of circumstances.

These microscopic organisms in fact they love hot and humid places and can generate infections, irritations and even expand up to give respiratory problems.

A very annoying condition, therefore, that it would be better to avoid. Here are the precautions to take into consideration.

Mushrooms, because the risk is high in summer

I mushrooms they appear as something trivial not to worry about but they are very difficult to eradicate and equally easy to take and above all they can degenerate with even serious health problems. The swimming pool is the “best” place to find mushrooms because, above all on the plastic edges or in any case where the water is stagnant and there is a lot of humidity, they grow easily. They can also be developed in changing rooms and in any other space of this type.

How a skin fungus develops and advice to avoid the formation (tantasalute.it)

The feet are primarily at risk when walking along the pool. For this reason, suitable shoes should always be worn and left on the edge before entering the water. However, armpits and folds of the body are also exposed where bacteria and even fungi can nest and grow. When you take a dip in the pool, the ideal thing would be to wash yourself afterwards with a antibacterial product so as to remove each spore and prevent it from “attacking” right on the body.

Another determining factor is change the costume after use, especially stagnant pool water is not ideal for drying on the skin and in such a delicate intimate area. Subsequently is crucial too wash the garment with boiling water, in this way not only the fungus but also bacteria and germs will be removed. The pool water must never be drunk, it is highly dangerous. Not only is this obviously dirty and contaminated, but ingesting the mushroom can be harmful. Problems can also arise when it attacks the mucous membranes of the mouth, in fact it develops very easily and can also reach the lungs, so it is better not to take it lightly.

In general, therefore, all the necessary precautions must be taken, for both adults and childrenmuch more exposed. If a small spot appears, as if it were a discolored area on the skin, it means that the fungus is developing, it is better to promptly contact your doctor for targeted therapy based on the affected area of ​​the body. Ignoring the situation only causes it to escalate by affecting the surrounding skin more and more.

