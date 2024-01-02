Home » 10 Healthy New Year’s Resolutions To Improve Your 2024, According to AMA
Health

10 Healthy New Year’s Resolutions To Improve Your 2024, According to AMA

by admin
10 Healthy New Year’s Resolutions To Improve Your 2024, According to AMA

Still debating whether to make a New Year’s resolution? The American Medical Association (AMA) has put together a list of recommendations to help Americans improve their health in 2024. AMA President Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld emphasized the importance of making small, positive health decisions right now that can have lasting effects.

The AMA’s 10 recommendations for a healthier new year include increasing physical activity, eating healthier, staying up to date on vaccinations, attending scheduled health exams, knowing your blood pressure and diabetes risk, drinking in moderation, quitting smoking, using prescribed medications safely, and controlling stress.

The AMA also encourages people to enroll in health coverage through healthcare.gov, as recent changes have improved access and affordability. The deadline to sign up for 2024 coverage is January 16th.

To learn more about how to make New Year’s resolutions happen, visit Harvard Medical School. The AMA’s recommendations aim to improve physical and mental health in 2024, setting the stage for a great year ahead.

SOURCE: American Medical Association, press release, December 19, 2023
By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter

See also  At d'Annunzio a conference on gender medicine

You may also like

Rising Concerns: Spain Struggles with Mental Health Issues

In Germany the largest pharmaceutical investment since 1990...

New Sardinia health councilor: controversy

The future of telemedicine at DMEA 2024

AUSL Modena – Towards the Mirandola Community House,...

Fight against sexually transmitted diseases, experts meet to...

Even short hugs have a very positive effect

Medical Student Arrested for Stabbing Mother to Death:...

Smarter successions, family agreements are changing – News

Antidepressants and heart health: what to know about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy