10 Healthy New Year’s Resolutions To Improve Your 2024, According to AMA

Still debating whether to make a New Year’s resolution? The American Medical Association (AMA) has put together a list of recommendations to help Americans improve their health in 2024. AMA President Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld emphasized the importance of making small, positive health decisions right now that can have lasting effects.

The AMA’s 10 recommendations for a healthier new year include increasing physical activity, eating healthier, staying up to date on vaccinations, attending scheduled health exams, knowing your blood pressure and diabetes risk, drinking in moderation, quitting smoking, using prescribed medications safely, and controlling stress.

The AMA also encourages people to enroll in health coverage through healthcare.gov, as recent changes have improved access and affordability. The deadline to sign up for 2024 coverage is January 16th.

To learn more about how to make New Year’s resolutions happen, visit Harvard Medical School. The AMA’s recommendations aim to improve physical and mental health in 2024, setting the stage for a great year ahead.

SOURCE: American Medical Association, press release, December 19, 2023

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter

