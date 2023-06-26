spotlight | paolo nutini – wienkonzert.com

„paolo nutini“ was born in 1987 in paisley, scotland. his father, italian, his mother, scottish, both passionate fish and chips shop owners were hoping for paolo’s successor, but he preferred to deal with music, like his music-loving grandfather giovanni. he slipped into the music business after school when he worked as a roadie and merch seller for the band “speedway”. later he worked in a recording studio, and eventually he started writing and recording his own songs.

in 2003 the opportunity arose to play live on a stage. the response to his performance was great, and a gentleman from the audience immediately offered to be the manager. at the age of 17 paolo nutini moved to london and played regularly in a pub. radio airplay and other appearances followed, including as a support act for the rolling stones and amy winehouse.

his story continued, with four albums released so far: in 2006 the debut “these streets‘ published, followed in 2009 by ‘sunny side up“, released in 2014 “caustic love‘ and finally he brought ‘last night in the bittersweet“ on the market, more precisely in july 2022. with the last album he is going on tour and will definitely convince the viennese audience with his soul voice during his stop in the gasometer. we should also keep a close eye on the stage – allegedly paolo nutini always performs with his eyes closed. it will be exciting!

26.06.2023 / paolo nutini / gasometer (fb-event) (tickets)

