Piazza Affari opens in sharp decline, thud of Stm

Piazza Affari opens sharply

Opening in sharp decline for the Milan Stock Exchangewith the index Ftse Mib which in the first stages marks a drop of 0.97% to 26,316 points. The uncertain trend of Wall Streetwhich on the eve closed with the Dow Jones down 0.15% while the Nasdaq it marked a progress of 0.32%.

Asian stocks plunge after macro data

In decline Asian bags, after a series of macroeconomic data pointing to a weakening of economic growth. Particularly heavy Hong Kongwhich fell more than 2.5% after data on Chinese manufacturing activity indicated a contraction for the second consecutive month.

Among the titles black jersey at the start for Stm, which drops 2.3%. No positive titles among Blue chips of Piazza Affari. Spread little moved at 182 basis points.