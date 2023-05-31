Home » Piazza Affari opens in sharp decline, thud of Stm
by admin
Opening in sharp decline for the Milan Stock Exchangewith the index Ftse Mib which in the first stages marks a drop of 0.97% to 26,316 points. The uncertain trend of Wall Streetwhich on the eve closed with the Dow Jones down 0.15% while the Nasdaq it marked a progress of 0.32%.

Asian stocks plunge after macro data

In decline Asian bags, after a series of macroeconomic data pointing to a weakening of economic growth. Particularly heavy Hong Kongwhich fell more than 2.5% after data on Chinese manufacturing activity indicated a contraction for the second consecutive month.

Among the titles black jersey at the start for Stm, which drops 2.3%. No positive titles among Blue chips of Piazza Affari. Spread little moved at 182 basis points.

