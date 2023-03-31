Pope Francis is expected to be released from the hospital on Saturday and wants to lead Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday. The antibiotic treatment for bronchitis went well, said a Vatican spokesman.

Pope Francis is expected to be released from the hospital on Saturday and wants to lead Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday. The 86-year-old’s antibiotic treatment for bronchitis went well, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. On Friday, the pontiff made a surprise visit to the children’s oncology department of the Gemelli hospital, where he is being treated.

The pope brought chocolate Easter eggs, rosaries and books to the children, the Vatican said. During the surprise visit, which lasted around 30 minutes, Francis also baptized a baby who was just a few weeks old. In footage released by the Vatican, the head of the Catholic Church can be seen smiling as he baptizes the little boy with holy water.

According to the Vatican, on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week, Francis should already lead the mass in St. Peter’s Square. He will remain seated during Mass while a high-ranking cardinal conducts the ceremony at the altar.

Pope Francis, who recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of his pontificate, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Clinic on Wednesday. According to the hospital, he was diagnosed with “infectious bronchitis, which made it necessary to take antibiotics”.

At the Gemelli Clinic, Francis was housed in an apartment on the 10th floor reserved for popes. According to media reports, the apartment, which was renovated in 1981, is equipped with a bed, television, bathroom, office and medical equipment. There is also a small chapel in the apartment.

According to Vatican spokesman Bruni, the pontiff had already shared a pizza with his nursing team on Thursday evening. Francis also worked from the hospital and read the newspaper.

Francis’ hospitalization had caused great concern. The Pope has been suffering from health problems for a long time. He also had an operation on his intestines in July 2021 at Gemelli Hospital. In addition, Francis has been struggling with knee pain for a long time. The 86-year-old has been using a cane or a wheelchair for months.

The hospital admission of the pope had fueled speculation about a possible resignation of the head of the church. At the end of July last year, he was already publicly considering the possibility of resigning if he lost his strength. In February of this year, however, Pope Francis declared that resigning was “not on my plan at the moment”.

