Another day for the black and white world is drawing to a close. There is always talk of a team that has a great desire to return to play, given that the championship seems to have stopped at a favorable moment. It’s up to the coach to keep his attention high before engaging against the Bologna by Thiago Motta scheduled in two days at 12.30.
Today’s is without a doubt a busy day for the team. Both for the great activity on the training fields, but also for all the movements of the management with a view to the market and consequently the future. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see today’s most important news. Let’s start with the burst <<
© breaking latest news