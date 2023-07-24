Psychology’s Popular Happiness Strategies Disproved by Lack of Scientific Evidence

Title: Psychology’s Most Popular Strategies to Increase Happiness Lacking Scientific Evidence, Study Finds

Subtitle: Research highlights the replication crisis in psychology and raises questions about the effectiveness of common strategies for happiness enhancement.

A new study published in the journal Nature has brought attention to the replication crisis in psychology, revealing that the five most popular strategies to increase happiness lack sufficient scientific evidence. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia, raises concerns about the methodological flexibility and sample size associated with these strategies.

Over a decade ago, psychology faced a crisis when attempts to replicate experiments resulted in inconsistent results. The study attributes this crisis to the common practice of adjusting study objectives during the research process or using a limited number of participants, which compromises statistical relevance.

To address these concerns, researchers in this study pre-registered their work, informing the scientific community about their hypothesis, methodology, sample size, and other characteristics. They then analyzed a broad range of studies on happiness and examined their methodological relevance.

The study identified five popular strategies for increasing happiness: daily exercise of gratitude, meditation or mindfulness, walks in nature, physical activity, and social contact. However, out of 1,035 relevant studies, only 57 met the required criteria of pre-registration and statistical power.

Only two studies on gratitude and two on social interactions fulfilled both requirements, while none met the criteria for meditation, physical activity, and exposure to nature. This suggests a lack of scientific evidence for the effectiveness of these strategies.

Interestingly, the study found that the benefits of these strategies were mostly immediate and not sustained over time. For instance, one study on gratitude showed positive affect immediately after writing a thank-you letter, but no significant differences were found at a five-day follow-up. Similarly, the study concluded that almost all long-term exercise programs did not produce any happiness benefits.

According to the researchers, only 5% of experiments on physical exercise, exposure to nature, meditation, gratitude, and sociability had sufficient potential to eliminate biases associated with sample size. They also highlighted a potential publication bias, where only positive results are shared, further casting doubt on the results.

Psychologist Edgar Cabanas, co-author of the book “Happycracy: How the science and industry of happiness control our lives,” asserts that the evidence accumulated over the years demonstrates the ineffectiveness and poor scientific quality of happiness studies. Cabanas argues that these interventions often produce null or negative results.

While some experts, such as Oxford University Professor Geoffrey Bird and Bruce Hood from the University of Bristol, suggest caution and argue for the need of well-designed research, Cabanas insists that happiness should not be trained like a muscle. He believes that factors such as work, salary, social inequality, and vital stability play a crucial role in one’s happiness.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the replication crisis within psychology and exposes the lack of scientific evidence behind popular strategies to increase happiness. The findings call for more thorough and inclusive research that considers social, cultural, and economic variables. Ultimately, understanding happiness requires a holistic approach that goes beyond individual strategies and considers all aspects of a person’s life.

