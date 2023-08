The last session of the week continues in negative territory for Piazza Affari. In the middle of the session, the Ftse Mib index dropped by 0.37% to 28,468.43 points. The best of the list is Saipem which rises by more than 5% after the announcement of two new contracts, followed by some banking stocks such as Bper and Mps which gain respectively 2% and 1.3%. On the other hand, DiaSorin and Stellantis fell, losing almost 3% and 2.6% respectively.

