Sottil does not name Fabbian among Udinese’s new signings

The Samardzic-Inter affair is at risk, in light of the upward requests made by the player’s entourage in the meeting that took place a few hours ago at the Nerazzurri club headquarters. A change of scenery which, obviously, also put Giovanni Fabbian’s move to Udinese on standby, the technical counterpart identified by Beneamata to find the right balance with the Friulians. The impasse is real, so much so that Andrea Sottil, Juventus coach, if yesterday spoke of the former Reggina as a new graft (‘He will give us a big hand’), today, in the press conference after the Coppa Italia match against Catanzaro , didn’t name him among the newcomers: “We’ve changed a lot this year. Three new fullbacks have arrived, Zarraga, Camara, Kabasele, Lucca, Brenner and Aké, so many new players. It’s not easy to get the gears turning right away “, her words.

