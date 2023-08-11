Home » Sottil does not name Fabbian among Udinese’s new signings
Health

Sottil does not name Fabbian among Udinese’s new signings

by admin
Sottil does not name Fabbian among Udinese’s new signings

The Samardzic-Inter affair is at risk, in light of the upward requests made by the player’s entourage in the meeting that took place a few hours ago at the Nerazzurri club headquarters. A change of scenery which, obviously, also put Giovanni Fabbian’s move to Udinese on standby, the technical counterpart identified by Beneamata to find the right balance with the Friulians. The impasse is real, so much so that Andrea Sottil, Juventus coach, if yesterday spoke of the former Reggina as a new graft (‘He will give us a big hand’), today, in the press conference after the Coppa Italia match against Catanzaro , didn’t name him among the newcomers: “We’ve changed a lot this year. Three new fullbacks have arrived, Zarraga, Camara, Kabasele, Lucca, Brenner and Aké, so many new players. It’s not easy to get the gears turning right away “, her words.

BUY THE INTER OFFICIAL PRODUCTS HERE!

See also  Diabetic foot, what the Viper project provides for early diagnosis

You may also like

Elderberry – boost for the metabolism

between plots and rival gangs – breaking latest...

Pain Free with Osteopathy | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Italian Cup: Genoa flies with a brace from...

Health data, research, reducing bureaucracy, pharmaceutical industry –...

Berberine: A Doctor Explains the Pros and Cons...

Coppa Italia, the results of the first round:...

Officially only nine corona cases: “We are all...

The death of 14-year-old influencer Lil Tay has...

The Effects of Excessive Sun Exposure and Vitamin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy