Purchases on Piazza Affari the day after the Fed’s interest rate hike by 75 basis points. In yesterday’s press conference, Powell reiterated that subsequent monetary policy decisions will depend on the data that will come to us above all from inflation. “The recognition that the recent hikes will have a negative impact on the economy feeds the hope that we will soon see the Fed slow its intervention,” IG experts remark.

The Ftse Mib opens at 21,711 points with a rise of 1.08%. Among the most bought stocks we find Stellantis (+ 3.62%) thanks to the accounts beyond the expectations of the 1st half, closed with a net profit of 8 billion euros, up 34% year on year. Moncler also did very well, marking a progress of 4.40%, thus finding itself at € 45.01 per share in the wake of half-yearly revenues beyond expectations. The group led by Ruffini closed the half year with an operating result of 180.17 million euros. Stm was also positive, opening up by 3.11% after closing the second quarter of 2022 with revenues of 3.83 billion euros, up 28.3% compared to what was achieved in the same period of 2021. Cnh also did well. (+ 2.31%) and Pirelli (+ 1.91%).