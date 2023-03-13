Home Business The 299 yuan Raytheon X3 gaming router is on the shelves: 512MB memory can connect 253 devices at the same time–fast technology–technology changes the future
The 299 yuan Raytheon X3 gaming router is on the shelves: 512MB memory can connect 253 devices at the same time

The 299 yuan Raytheon X3 gaming router is on the shelves: 512MB memory can connect 253 devices at the same time

According to news on March 13, Raytheon X3 Gaming Router AX3000 has been launched299Yuan.

According to reports,The new router adopts a cool spaceship shape and has 5 high-gain hidden antennas360-degree ultra-wide coverage and strong signal, bringing a smoother user experience.

at the same time,AX3000 has a large memory of 512MB, supports up to 253 devices to connect at the same time, stable and not dropped.

And it has 5G 160MHz high-bandwidth, supports 2*2 160MHz, which is twice as wide as the traditional 80MHz bandwidth, and the theoretical speed is also twice as fast. Live streaming, daily games, audio and video downloads and other multiple devices can also be transmitted smoothly all the way at the same time.

In terms of interface, the router provides a 100M e-sports dedicated network port, and also supports Mesh technology, which can freely form a network through multiple Raytheon routers.

It is worth mentioning that the Raytheon X3 e-sports router is also equipped with an exclusive game SSID and a built-in sail game acceleration engine, which can isolate the influence of other devices.

Purchase link:Jingdong (299 yuan)

