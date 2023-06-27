Piazza San Carlo, one year and six months at the Appendino grill. “I will appeal”

Appendino condemned, the case of the Champions League final with two deaths in 2017

The Court of Appeal of Turin confirmed the sentence of 1 year and 6 months for the former mayor of Turin Chiara Appendino, in relation to the events that took place in Piazza San Carlo on 3 June 2017, when, during the screening of the Champions League between Juventus and Real Madrid, panic broke out, with a final balance of two victims and over 1,500 injured.

Piazza San Carlo, Appendino: I will appeal to the Supreme Court = "Naturally I respect this sentence but, once the reasons have been disclosed, I will present an appeal to the Cassation, sure of being able to assert my defense theses in the next level of judgement. As you know, I have always defended myself against the accusations within the trials , without fear and with my head held high and I will continue to do so". This was stated on her Facebook page by the former mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino, after the Court of Assizes of Appeal of the Piedmontese capital confirmed her sentence of 1 year and 6 months for the events that took place in Piazza San Carlo on June 3, 2017, when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid, with a final toll of two dead and over 1,500 injured. "I want to take this opportunity to thank all the people who have been close to me – added the mayor – especially during those extremely difficult days from a professional and human point of view. My thoughts as a woman and representative of the institutions, at the beyond any judicial matter, it has always been aimed at the victims and their loved ones".

