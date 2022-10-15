Seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, and the international star of women’s tennis, Kim Clijsters, are the latest high-profile athletes to join the pickleball.

La Major League Pickleball announced that Brady and Clijsters will headline their new ownership group to purchase an expansion team, which will begin playing in 2023. Pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport in America, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association ( SFIA) has attracted other high-profile owners, including NBA champions, LeBron James, Draymond Green e Kevin Love and the Super Bowl champion, Drew Breesalong with the billionaire investor and owner of Milwaukee Bucks, Marc Lasry and the former star of American tennis, James Blake.

The Brady and Clijsters group led by Knighthead Capitalalso includes Callie Simpkins of RBC e Kaitlyn Kerr, JPMorgan’s financial advisor who will serve as general manager. The expansion team is expected to be 50% female-owned.

The new ownership group will be part of the latest growth plan of the Major League Pickleballwhich includes the expansion a 16 teams from 12 and doubling the number of events to six. Cash prizes and payouts are also expected to rise and exceed 2 million dollars.

“What really shines about working with these extraordinary people is their passion for the sport,” said the founder of the league. Steve Kuhnabout the new group.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In September, Major League Pickleball strategic advisor Anne Worcester told CNBC that demand for teams in America has grown exponentially and that bid prices are in the seven-figure range.

The Pickleball had more than 4.8 million of players in the United States last year, according to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Kuhn, the league’s founder said the goal is to achieve 40 million of pickleball players by 2030.

Brady began playing the sport four years ago with Knighthead Capital owner Tom Wagner, according to people familiar with the facts, interviewed by CNBC. He often plays with his children and has explored building a pickleball court in his residence. Brady believes it is a good investment while also preparing for the next phase of his entrepreneurial career.

The tennis star. Clijsters says she chose pickleball after retiring from tennis and plays regularly with her business partners, even though she hasn’t played with her partner Brady yet. “We know that Tom loves playing pickleball and is very competitive. We can’t wait to get in the game and see where everyone’s levels are ” commented Clijsters in front of CNBC.

According to the Belgian tennis player, pickleball is a good investment due to its accessibility and she loves the fact that men and women can play together.

“For me, playing tennis with my husband and children is not that easy, right? But when I play pickleball we can all have fun, ”said Clijsters.

The Pickleball enjoys a lot of media attention from the US mainstream

Major League Pickleball already receives mainstream media coverage – CBS Sports Network has televised the finals of MLP events. Following the announcement of Lebrone James’ involvement, arguably America’s greatest basketball star of all time, the league has received more than 100 inquiries from interested owners and sponsors according to MLP strategy consultant Anne Worcester.

Brené Brown, author and podcast host, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry are among the owners of existing teams in the league. While George Clooney and Stephen Colbert are just big pickleball fans for the moment.