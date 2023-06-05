Home » Pierrel: ok to increase share capital by 70 million and reverse stock split
Business

Pierrel: ok to increase share capital by 70 million and reverse stock split

by admin
Pierrel: ok to increase share capital by 70 million and reverse stock split

The Shareholders’ Meeting of Pierrel, which met today in an extraordinary session, approved the reverse split of the ordinary shares in the ratio of 1 new ordinary share for every 25 existing ones and an increase in the share capital, by payment and in divisible form, for an amount maximum of 70 million euros.

The transaction will be carried out no later than 31 December 2023, through the issue of ordinary shares with no par value, with regular entitlement and having the same characteristics as those in circulation, to be paid in cash, also by offsetting certain receivables , liquid even if possibly not yet collectable.

Subject to the release of the necessary authorizations by the competent Authorities, it is estimated that the offer under option of the newly issued Pierrel shares could be launched by the end of June 2023. The Reverse Split will be carried out before the start of the Share Increase Capital.

The resolutions approved by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting form part of the purchase operation by the Company, in its capacity as purchaser, from the group headed by the US company 3M Company, in its capacity as seller, of certain contracts, authorizations and intellectual property rights relating to dental products for local anesthesia based on articaine, lidocaine and mepivacaine, as well as specific products for syringes and needles, marketed under the brand names Ubistesin, Xylestesin and Mepivastesin.

See also  Stevanato Group, 6.5 million special bonus for employees

You may also like

Labor Market – Employer President Dulger for longer...

Plastic rubber, turnover up 10% to 26 billion...

German export surplus rises again to pre-war level

Grillo “recovers” the Movement. He sees Conte and...

Virtonomy wants to advance medicine with methods from...

Pirelli, China wants full powers. The Meloni government...

Fun Factory: From plasticine to Europe’s largest sex...

Trevignano, the Pope “does not believe” in the...

At the age of 84: TV legend Werner...

Tesla Model S beats Porsche’s record at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy