Pininfarina Barchetta B95, the 4.4 million euro supercar makes its debut

Pininfarina presented the barchetta version of its first electric hypercar, the Battista, in California. We’re talking about the B95 which comes with a truly breathtaking aesthetic that includes an electrically adjustable windscreen capable of optimizing the air flow with the aim of improving the comfort of the two occupants on board. Helmets in the same color as the bodywork are supplied with the car. The model presented in Monterey features a two-tone, bronze and yellow livery, with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear as well as painted black to reveal the bright yellow carbon-ceramic brake calipers.

The interior of the Barchetta is inspired by the Battista

The passenger compartment of the B95 is reminiscent of that of the Battista, combining two screens on either side of the steering wheel with a small central unit that encloses the instrument panel. The dashboard made of carbon fiber creates an intriguing effect, while the brown leather upholstery is a detail of great luxury. The prototype exhibited in Monterey alongside the Pura Vision electric SUV and the Battista Edizione Nino Farina showcases the customization possibilities that future buyers of the B95 will have at their disposal. For example, the example brought to California features details such as the double finish of the leather seats and a truly Luxury houndstooth fabric.

There are three screens available to the driver

Much of the passenger compartment is covered in tan leather, while some details are made of anodized aluminum with a black finish. In front of the driver there are three screens: the one in the center which is the smallest, shows not only the speed but also the reference parameters, while on the other two you can customize, for example, the screens to view the satellite navigator maps. A typical hypercar equipment capable of providing a significant amount of information on driving dynamics. Between the two seats there is a display case under which there is a backlit Pininfarina logo: other symbols of the brand are on the front bonnet and at the rear.

The battery pack and the four motors are those of the Battista

Under the hood, the B95 shares many components with the Battista. The battery pack, in fact, is the same 120 kWh based on four electric motors, one for each wheel. So much so that the overall power is as for the Barchetta of 1903 hp of maximum power and 2,340 Nm of overall torque. While as regards acceleration from 0 to 100 kmh it is less than 2 seconds with the maximum speed which, however, is close to 350 kmh. As far as recharging is concerned, all the direct current columns can be exploited with a maximum power of 270 kW: according to the manufacturer, it will thus be possible to recover from 20 to 80% of autonomy in 25 minutes.

The range for the unofficial hour is between 450 and 500 km

To enable all the exuberance of the four-engine powertrain to be managed, Pininfarina has made five different driving modes available on the B95: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Character. At the moment there are no official data for the declared autonomy of the Barchetta, even if the approximately 450-500 km of the Battista should be confirmed. As mentioned, each example of the Pininfarina B95 will have a list price that should start from around 4.4 million euros, while the expected deliveries are confirmed starting from 2025 which celebrates the 95th anniversary of the foundation of one of the most famous ever Italian style centers.

