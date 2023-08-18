Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United: Chris Wood heads 89th-minute winner

Chris Wood’s winner was scored in the 89th minute

Chris Wood headed home the winner for Nottingham Forest in the 89th minute against Sheffield United for their first Premier League win of the season.

Wood, who had come on as a substitute, flicked a header past United keeper Wes Foderingham to send the City Ground crowd wild.

Gustavo Hamer scored a stunner on his Sheffield United debut to give the newly promoted side hope early in the second half.

Hamer, who signed from Coventry City last Friday, struck into the top corner from the edge of the box for his first goal for his new club.

United were significantly improved after going 1-0 down early on and equalised just two minutes and eight seconds after the restart.

Taiwo Awoniyi had opened the scoring for Forest with two minutes and 23 seconds on the clock.

Awoniyi headed home from Serge Aurier’s cross to give Forest an early lead.

Home comforts for Forest as Awoniyi proves his worth

The home form of Nottingham Forest was a huge factor in Steve Cooper’s side remaining in the league last season.

It may be key again this time around. A dominant first half showing in front of a raucous crowd should have produced more than one goal with Brennan Johnson looking particularly lively on the counter-attack.

Awoniyi’s headed goal meant he became only the second Forest player to score in six consecutive league games, following Stan Collymore, who did so in 1995.

But it was the player replacing him who gave Forest the win.

Wood came on in the 83rd minute and scored six minutes later to keep up Forest’s fine form at the City Ground. Taking in the end of last season, this was their fourth successive home league win – the first time they have managed that in the top flight since 1996.

Chris Wood signed for Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in the January transfer window

Sheffield United unlucky not to draw

Going a goal down after just two minutes certainly wasn’t ideal for United but Paul Heckingbottom’s side managed to stay in the game – and responded well after half-time.

United were on the attack as soon as the second half began, with Anel Ahmedhodzic having a shot deflected out for a corner.

Another corner followed and was not properly cleared, allowing Hamer to unleash a superb strike from the edge of the area to draw United level.

Benie Traore had a golden opportunity when through on goal but was denied by the glove of Forest keeper Matt Turner.

The American positioned himself well to narrow the angle and stop United going in front in what proved to be a vital moment. Traore went off injured with less than 10 minutes remaining but was a bright spark throughout for the Blades.

Despite conceding late on, United’s second-half performance was much improved and gives them something to build on when they host defending champions Manchester City next weekend.

Player of the match

WoodChris Wood

Nottingham Forest

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-3

1 Turner

30Boly4Worrall26McKenna

24Aurier28Danilo5Mangala7N Williams

20Johnson9Awoniyi10Gibbs-White

Substitutes 8Kouyaté 11Wood 15Toffolo 19Niakhaté 21Elanga 22Yates 23Freuler 34Horvath 35Hwang Ui-jo

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

18Foderingham

15Ahmedhodzic12Egan19Robinson

23Osborn16Norwood21de Souza Costa3Lowe

8Hamer11Traoré

32 Osula

Substitutes 1Davies 5Trusty 6Basham 22Davies 27Larouci 34Marsh 35Brooks 38Seriki 39Hackford

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance:29,432

Live Text

Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.

Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.

Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Moussa Niakhaté replaces Brennan Johnson.

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cheikhou Kouyaté replaces Danilo.

Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sèrge Aurier with a cross.

Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution, Sheffield United. Antwoine Hackford replaces Bénie Traoré because of an injury.

Delay in match (Sheffield United).

Offside, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Bénie Traoré is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matt Turner tries a through ball, but Taiwo Awoniyi is caught offside.

Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.

Substitution, Sheffield United. Andre Brooks replaces William Osula.

Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a set piece situation.

