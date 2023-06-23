Home » Pinstripes aims for Wall Street listing by joining SPAC Banyan Acquisition Corp
Business

Pinstripes aims for Wall Street listing by joining SPAC Banyan Acquisition Corp

by admin
Pinstripes aims for Wall Street listing by joining SPAC Banyan Acquisition Corp

Pinstripes, an American company specializing in the restaurant and entertainment sector, recently announced its intention to list on the NYSE through a business combination with SPAC Banyan Acquisition Corp. The Pinstripes format combines bistros, bowling, bowling and spaces for private events, offering a unique experience to its customers. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, and Pinstripes common stock is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PNST.”

See also  Beijing Capital Securities maintains Changchun High-tech Buy rating: Kinsey Pharmaceuticals continues to grow at a high level, and a variety of vaccine products are listed | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Europe’s distorted narrative on Tunisia informs policies doomed...

Athletes: higher risk of TMD and myofascial pain

Dacia Maraini praises Alberto Moravia, radical chic forerunner

The two major e-commerce giants in the United...

A fairy tale without a happy ending

Economy: Further line to LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven...

Resolution 47 of 12/06/2023 – Opinion on the...

Cheung Kong Group (01113): The Proposed Cash Offer...

Training title: professional association introduces bachelor’s and master’s...

ECB, De Cos: another hike in July, no...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy