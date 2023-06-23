Pinstripes aims for Wall Street listing by joining SPAC Banyan Acquisition Corp

Pinstripes, an American company specializing in the restaurant and entertainment sector, recently announced its intention to list on the NYSE through a business combination with SPAC Banyan Acquisition Corp. The Pinstripes format combines bistros, bowling, bowling and spaces for private events, offering a unique experience to its customers. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, and Pinstripes common stock is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PNST.”

