Pinterest: increase profits thanks to advertising and AI

Pinterest reported a fiscal second-quarter net loss of $34.9 million, or 5 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $43.1 million, or 7 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings are 21 cents per share.

Revenue was $708 million, compared to $666 million in the prior year. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast an average net income of 12 cents per share on revenue of $696 million.

Like Google and Facebook, Pinterest has benefited from an increase in advertising and user engagement, growing 8% globally, the best growth result in the last two years, to 465 million.

In parallel, the advanced capabilities of AI have helped direct consumers to purchasable content that is more relevant to them. Thanks to a focus on cost efficiencies, the adjusted Ebitda margin also returned to growth.

Pinterest provided guidance on high single-digit third-quarter revenue year-over-year, without providing specific numbers.

