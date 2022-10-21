Listen to the audio version of the article

The green light for the regasification ship in Piombino arrives. «The Services Conference ended with a favorable opinion with prescriptions, therefore with a positive outcome for the location of the regasification vessel in Piombino. The ship will remain in operation for three years and within 45 days, by absolute prescription, Snam must indicate where to mount the offshore platform “, announced the president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani, in his capacity as extraordinary commissioner for the project for the regasification plant in Piombino. (Livorno), at the end of the final session of the Conference of services, which took place in Florence, at the headquarters of the regional presidency. «The opinion of the Conference of Services – added Giani – is an absolute prerequisite for me to issue the authorization. Between Monday and Tuesday morning, after the approval of the ‘Piombino memorandum’ by the regional council, I will sign the authorization ”. The president of Tuscany explained that “the prescriptions are wide and articulated and concern safety, environmental compatibility and the prevention of anything that could cause damage”. A positive result for national energy security but now the appeals are starting.

Piombino regasifier, Giani “promotes” the services conference

The mayor prepares the appeal

«The extraordinary commissioner Eugenio Giani announced that he will sign the authorization on Tuesday. This is very predictable given that, from the beginning of the procedure, the chairman has placed himself as the authorizing subject: he has never shown, in fact, that he is willing to evaluate the merits of the project and the related criticalities, as he should have done responsibly. . The procedure, thus set up, is profoundly lacking: here then there are all the conditions for challenging the authorization before the TAR. And we will do it ». Thus in a note Francesco Ferrari, mayor of Piombino, in the province of Livorno, at the end of the technical discussion on the regasification terminal in the port. “Giani, moreover – adds Ferrari – announced that on Monday he will formalize the agreement by attaching the Memorandum, a document that is not fully consistent with the needs of the territory, also including works already financed and, in some cases, already under construction while it excludes others that are much more urgent and in line with the new perspective that Piombino has built for himself. The location of the regasification terminal in the port of Piombino is harmful to the territory and represents a danger for the city and citizens: this is an evident fact and is based on the hundreds of pages of technical studies that we have produced and put in the records of the Conference of services. The danger to the safety of citizens, I repeat, cannot be compensated for and creates a dangerous precedent. Having said that, we will responsibly present a document which will include works that are seriously and concretely necessary for the development of Piombino. The TAR will decide on the critical issues that we have raised and which, obviously, Commissioner Giani has ignored ”, concludes the mayor of Piombino.

Regasification plant to guarantee gas to Italy

The regasification plant is necessary because “there are 60 million Italians who do not want to see their bills go up and many businesses that risk going bankrupt”, and “I take responsibility for the decision”, but “I would like the municipal administration of Piombino not to retired on the Aventine but sided with me to ask the government to carry out the “compensation” works “necessary for the territory”. The president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani, in his capacity as extraordinary commissioner for the realization of the project, said this today in Florence at the end of the services conference for the regasification plant in Piombino (Livorno).

The Conference of Services concluded with a favorable opinion with prescriptions. The mayor of Piombino, Francesco Ferrari, at the end of the meeting announced that, after Giani has signed the authorization for the positioning of the regasification vessel in the port of the coastal city of the province of Livorno, he will appeal to the TAR.

Outside the headquarters of the Tuscan presidency, where the conference of services was held, about a hundred members of the committees against the regasification plant demonstrated with banners, placards and chanting slogans.