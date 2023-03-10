Home Business Pippo Franco risks prosecution for the investigation into the fake Green Passes
Pippo Franco risks prosecution for the investigation into the fake Green Passes

The Rome prosecutor’s office has closed the maxi investigation into the fake Green Passes which sees the involvement of the actor Pippo Franco

Pippo Franco, his son Gabriele and his wife Maria Piera risk prosecution for false Green passes. This is what Dagospia writes. The Rome prosecutor’s office has closed the maxi investigation into green certificates which involves 28 people.

Christmas Cirino Aveni he is the general practitioner accused of false public deed. According to prosecutors, he prepared false certifications attesting to vaccination against Covid-19. By entering the false data in the regional health system that allowed its patients to obtain the Green Certification.

The case had broken out after one verification of Nos, who had discovered a discrepancy between the doses of vaccine administered and those received. The prosecutor’s investigation ascertained that the doctor had received 20 vials of vaccine, corresponding to about 120 doses, but had declared that he had administered 156.

Aveni, arrested in March 2022, had then obtained house arrest. Pippo Franco had said he could explain everything about the investigation, yet he risks prosecution for the fake Green Passes.

