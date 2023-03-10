The coach of the Friulians presented the delicate match tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm at the Castellani against Empoli in a press conference

After the response arrived on the pitch, at least in terms of performance, in Bergamo, mister Sottil presented tomorrow afternoon’s match against Empoli. A delicate match that could represent the right opportunity for the Bianconeri to return to victory. The Piedmontese coach began by talking about the atmosphere in the locker room, after the draw with the Orobics: “in the locker room there is a nice relaxed and serene atmosphere, but at the same time of great concentration. We had a great performance in Bergamo and obtained an important point, with hunger and competitive malice. Tomorrow with Empoli we all want to give continuity”.

How is Captain Roberto Pereyra?

I make a premise. cThere are many guys who have gritted their teeth and played in non-optimal conditions, showing great attachment to the shirt. Among these our captain, great leader and, precisely because he has this great sense of belonging, he made himself available by working with great commitment and trying to overcome small physical problems. It’s important for me and for the team to have him on the pitch, will be available”.

How did you see Ebosele after his debut from the 1′ in Bergamo? What about Zeegelaar?

“About Festy, I’ve already said it several times, it’s not easy for a 2002 player who played in the Championship, with a different training methodology and with a tactically different championship, to enter our Serie A. It takes an adaptation process. Like all players who arrive at Udinese, he has important qualities, we were aware of having to wait for him, football-wise, and he has improved exponentially in this period. He was found ready playing fifth in a difficult debut against Atalanta. Today he is a reliable player and gives me more chances to play, for example could also play up front in a hypothetical offensive trident. Seagull? Although it has recently arrived, it is in good physical condition, this is because he is a serious professional and a level player. I believe that it will be available quickly”.

What do you expect from tomorrow's race?

“It will be a tough race. Empoli is one dynamic team, with players in front who do not give points of reference. We have prepared well and we know them, we will have to be concentrated above all in the defensive phase. We want to give continuity of performances and results, as I said before, because we are the only ones who determine the results when we take the field”.

Finally a comment on Mancini’s words on Simone Pafundi:

“Mancini does well and I share his words. Pafundi, I want to point this out, is a heritage for Udinese and the Italian national team of the future. Pafundi is part of a company that is a master in the valorisation of young people and on him there is a technical project absolutely set up and outlined by me, the Owners and the Director, focusing on technical and physical growthrespecting the right steps that a 2006 boy must take, precisely to safeguard his growth and make him play continuously with the right times”.

March 10, 2023 (change March 10, 2023 | 2:19 pm)

