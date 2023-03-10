Home Sports Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward wins third Player of the Month award to equal Salah record
Sports

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward wins third Player of the Month award to equal Salah record

by admin
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward wins third Player of the Month award to equal Salah record
Rashford is the first player to win Player of the Month in consecutive months since 2021

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, 25, has been named Premier League Player of the Month for the third time this season, equalling a record held by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Salah set the bar for most Player of the Month awards in a single season in 2017-18.

Rashford won the award in September, January and February, scoring four goals in five games last month.

Erik ten Hag was named Manager of the Month for the second time.

The Red Devils were unbeaten in February, taking 10 points from four games, and sit third in the Premier League.

Ten Hag, who also won the award in September, led the club to their first trophy in six years when they won the EFL Cup.

Rashford, who has scored 26 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season, is the first player to win the award in consecutive months since Ilkay Gundogan did so in January and February 2021.

He has won the award four times in his career and topped a six-man shortlist for February which included Kelechi Iheanacho, Bernd Leno, Emerson Royal, Manor Solomon and Ollie Watkins.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

See also  The Scudetto is a deal for four, Juve returns great with the little ones

You may also like

Kemmer remains in the lead, Gandon 39th in...

Biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß: “Sometimes I ate the entire...

Jenson Button: Former F1 world champion signs three-race...

Cristiano Ronaldo angry after soccer defeat in Saudi...

TSG Hoffenheim in the relegation battle: TSG Hoffenheim...

Six Nations 2023: Ireland make six changes as...

Champions League: Bayern Munich further

I take a technician when I want

Leonard 24+12, George 23 points, the Clippers beat...

2nd Bundesliga – statistics speak for the rise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy