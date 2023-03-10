Two men who were traveling on a motorcycle from the department of Caquetá were captured on the Florencia-Suaza highway, in the department of Huila, after being involved in an accident.

As reported by Major Fabio Mateus, head of the Transit and Transportation section, the subjects were transporting three packages with 2,700 grams of coca base in a bag destined for the municipality of Campoalegre.

Those captured, identified as Camilo Andrés Aldana Hernández, 22, and Jhon Fredy Hernández Vásquez, 29, were prosecuted for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, and possession of narcotic drugs, and were sheltered with an insurance measure in a prison and at home.

The seizure of this narcotic, valued at more than 5 million pesos, manages to prevent the sale of around 3,200 doses in the area, which represents a victory in the fight against drug trafficking in the north of the department of Huila.