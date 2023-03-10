LAHORE: There has been a downward trend in gold prices across the country and today the price of gold has decreased by Rs 200 per tola.

According to the details, the price of gold per tola across the country has come down to Rs.

On the contrary, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs 2120 and the price of 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs 1817.55.

On the other hand, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market has reached the level of 1 thousand 834 dollars with an increase of 15 dollars.