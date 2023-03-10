Dear Father Mother, have you ever been amazed by your child’s ability to memorize the directions and places he has passed? Or in his ability to assemble puzzle pieces and legos into a complete shape that seems very complicated to us? Or on his ability to turn an object into an image that is so detailed and close to the original?

If yes, then Ananda is a smart kid.

Talking about intelligence, there was a time when it was always associated with a child’s high Intelligence Quotient (IQ), yes, Fathers and Mothers. IQ, is predicted to be the only indicator of a person’s intelligence, which is only measured by a series of logical, mathematical, quantitative and linear intelligence tests and ignores other intelligences.

Until finally came Howard Gardner’s theory of Multiple Intelligence. MI theory states that humans have many other intelligences, including spatial intelligence, mathematical logic, kinesthetic, natural, verbal, interpersonal and intrapersonal and natural.

Well, the eight intelligences above are basically owned by all humans, but some are prominent and some are not. One example is visual-spatial intelligence (visual spatial intelligence) as at the beginning of this article.

Someone who has this intelligence is sensitive to the elements of line, color, shape, space and their relationships. He can understand, process, and think in visual form. His characteristics are that he likes to draw, play puzzles, it’s easier to read pictures than text, and other things related to visualization.

Children who have visual-spatial intelligence find it easier to recognize places around the road they often pass. The child can at least recognize several shapes of buildings or places such as squares, ovals and rounds.

In addition, children who have visual-spatial intelligence can also recognize colors easily and can distinguish between right and left directions.

Several Indicators of Children Having Visual-Spatial Intelligence

🎨Children are able to memorize directions and street names

🎨Children are able to memorize house plans

🎨Estimates the distance well

🎨 Enjoy comparing objects

🎨Has high attention to detail

🎨Like art activities

🎨Proficient in reading maps, graphics and diagrams

🎨Children are able to draw correctly

🎨Create multiple buildings in different mediums

🎨Children like to play puzzles, blocks, lego and other design games

Well, some of these indicators can be observed by Mother and Father since they were over 2 years old. And to hone the abilities of children who have visual-spatial intelligence, we can stimulate them from an early age.

How to Stimulate Visual-Spatial Intelligence

Introduce them to some building names and colors.

Mother and father can take them for a walk and introduce the name of the building as well as the color. Gradually the child will easily memorize several types of buildings while at the same time being able to distinguish one color from another.

Give the game a wake-up call.

Children who have visual-spatial intelligence, they will be happy when building or assembling something.

Introduction of directions in children.

Children who easily memorize the road, over time they will easily memorize directions, left and right, front and back. Introduce directions by taking children for a walk or cycling. Over time it will be easy for them to memorize which side is right, left, front and back.

Give a challenging game.

Make children hone their visual-spatial intelligence by providing challenging games such as treasure games. This type of play is good enough for quick stimulation of their abilities. They are required to solve problems with visual abilities, read maps, determine the right direction to go and others.

That’s Mother’s Father, indicators and several ways to stimulate visual-spatial intelligence for children. Finally, children who have visual-spatial abilities are said to be very suitable to become pilots, architects, meteorologists and painters. Hmm, what will they become next?

Tons of love,