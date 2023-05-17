Home » Mountcastle homer and double help Orioles defeat Angels
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered and doubled after entering the game as a pinch hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 Tuesday night.

Dean Kremer (5-1) corrected his work after allowing a leadoff home run to win his third straight start. Ryan O’Hearn added another home run to Baltimore’s cause.

O’Hearn started as the designated hitter in the ninth spot in the order. But after his solo shot in the second inning tied the game at 1-1, Mountcastle replaced him in the batter’s box.

By then, the Angels had ordered right-hander Chase Silseth (0-1) relieved in the fourth inning by left-hander Tucker Davidson.

Mountcastle greeted Davidson with a double that put men on second and third. Cedric Mullins followed with an RBI groundout that made it 4-1 and capped Baltimore’s three-run drive.

For the Angels, the Colombian Gio Urshela 4-2 with one scored and one produced. Venezuelan Luis Rengifo 4-0.

For the Orioles, Venezuelan Anthony Santander 4-0. The Dominican Jorge Mateo 3-1 with a run scored and two RBIs.

