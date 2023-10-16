Occult Hand Order – Silence By The Raging Sea

Unorthodox sound worlds between martial heaviness and fluffy to psychedelic lightness are the great strength of Occult Hand Order. The trio, which was only founded in Lyon in 2018, has so far released two EPs as sound studies of powerful contrasts. With their latest prank, the French want to look at their environment unbiasedly, accompanied by their own fears and neuroses, which create pleasant doubts in the midst of contradictory soundscapes. Accordingly, the title of the first album: „Silence By The Raging Sea“.

The relaxed, laid-back drumming that opens “Sink” almost casually gives you little idea of ​​what this insane album has to offer. At some point the ominous guitars turn into distorted walls, uncomfortable and yet exciting. The bright, meditative vocals are also a bit confusing, seeming like the eye of the storm, while everything around becomes nervous and restless. The doomy sludge side of the band repeatedly tries to break through and fights for dominance with the subtle melodic approaches. It remains a clear draw, but this constant unrest knows how to maintain this palpable tension.

It continues like this, with “Pyre” taking such sound magic to new extremes. At times the tempo seems to disappear completely, while the effects pedals seem to add even more malice to the heaviness. And yet these quiet, spiritual moments appear again. Sharp turning points make things escalate, and “Golden Bones” tries to do just that more than ever. At eleven minutes of playing time, there are smaller, insignificant lengths that creep in, but in the end this is precisely what underlines the French’s special approach in the best sense of the word.

No, this album really wasn’t easy, but it was damn strong. You never know exactly what is hiding behind the next corner when contradictions permeate the careful sound structures. Sudden eruptions, meditative sections, precise observations of existence and appearance, but also smaller steamrollers run like a common thread through “Silence By The Raging Sea”. There’s nothing easy about this, but it’s definitely worth it: Occult Hand Order presents difficulties and challenges in a pleasant way. A lot of patience and good headphones will be valuable companions when exploring a pleasantly different, idiosyncratic and ultimately magically attractive record.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 20, 2023

Available via: Self-distributed

Facebook: www.facebook.com/occulthandorder

Silence By The Raging Sea by Occult Hand Order

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Facebook

X

